There Should be a Statue of Farage

“History is going to be very, very kind to Nigel Farage.” So, says Jon Gaunt’s guest, Nathan Gill MEP, on this week’s edition of Shooting From the Lip on Sputnik.

Nathan speaks from the EU parliament in Strasbourg in the last week that any British MEP’s will sit there and he says that the EU “have realized and accepted the fact that we are now leaving.”

However, he suggests that the latest row over Big Ben shows that the Remainers in the UK have not given losers consent, “when WW2 ended the bells rang out, when WW1 ended, the bells rang out. It was okay and easy enough to get the bells ringing for New Year’s Eve why not for this…just be magnanimous in defeat and accept we are leaving.”

He says that Nigel Farage is going to go to the USA. President Trump has asked him to help with his campaign and "Nigel is going to do that, but he is not stepping off the pitch. He is staying around to make sure that Brexit happens.”

The conversation moves on to other subjects with Nathan saying, “Meghan cannot expect to have a Hollywood career she should not be using her title in order to get her roles in movies. Her title belongs to the British people not her.”

He also does not believe in white privilege “I believe in white unprivilege,” and he states that white young men are the most disadvantaged in the UK.

He also condemns the 15 year cover up of the Manchester gang rape crimes and state that those responsible for it must be put before a court.

He also wants the BBC licence fee axed.

