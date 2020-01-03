Boris Johnson Has to Keep His Promises

On this week’s edition of Shooting from The Lip, Jon Gaunt is sits down with Sputnik Radio host Craig Johnston to look forward to 2020 and making some bold predictions for the next twelve months. You don't want to miss out on this cracking episode.

Jon and Craig start off by discussing Brexit. Could Boris Johnson ‘Get Brexit Done’ as he promised on the campaign trail? Jon debates if he will be able to the hard Brexit many of his followers want, or if he will continue to struggle against the red tape of the EU? Now all Boris has to do is keep the promises he made with the Queen's Speech, and with the majority he gained in the election, that shouldn't be a problem for the Prime Minister.

Jon shares his views on the state of UK Broadcasting as he calls for Ofcom to be dismantled and for partisan reporting to become legal in the UK. He also calls for the BBC to be dismantled and for license fee dodging should be decriminalized.

Craig and Jon take a look at the potential leaders of the Labour Party after their humiliating defeat in the 2019 general election. Jon dismisses the entire field claiming that none of them can hold a candle to the leadership style of Boris Johnson.

Jon also speaks on the biggest name in global politics: Donald Trump. Will Trump win the next election? Who could even oppose him from the weak field of challengers the Democratic party have assembled. And will Trump’s impeachment lead to a 3rd term in office?

This is an episode that will engage, enrage and entertain you! It might even leave you feeling a little bit hopeful. You don’t want to miss this.