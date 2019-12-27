2019: A Year in Review

On this week’s edition of Shooting from The Lip, Jon Gaunt is sits down with Sputnik’s own Dan Rowell to go over the year that was 2019. The dynamic duo take a deep dive into the biggest stories of the year, both from the UK and globally.

Jon and Dan start off by looking back at the remarkable year for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the tremendous victory of the Conservative Party that is now able to deliver the kind of Brexit the British people voted for.

Jon shares his controversial opinion on climate activist Greta Thunberg and denounces Time Magazine’s proclamation that she is the 'Person of the Year'.

He speaks of the future of Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party's effect on UK politics and the outright failure of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party leadership and their radical Marxist manifesto which saw the party face their biggest election loss since the 1930s.

Jon also speaks on the biggest name in global politics: Donald Trump. Jon makes an argument for the fact Trump is the person of the year due to the continued attacks on him from the impeachment witch hunt to the main stream media’s refusal to acknowledge any of his victories, while lambasting him for their perceived failures.

Jon also shares his views on global politics and the evolving role of the UK’s Royal Family.

This is a must listen episode to start the year and is bound to get you talking.