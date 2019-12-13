Shooting From the Lip: Election 2019 Special

“This is an incredible victory for Boris, but it’s also a victory for the Common People of the United Kingdom.” So, says Jon Gaunt in this explosive episode of Shooting from the Lip, guest hosted by Radio Sputnik’s Craig Johnstone. The two collide in an electric debate as the two comb through the results of the dramatic General Election.

Has British politics changed forever? Jon Gaunt certainly thinks it could be after Boris Johnson’s conservative party smashed their rivals to deliver a majority of 36 which will allow him to finally ‘Get Brexit Done’.

Jon brings up the fact that Jeremy Corbyn never had a chance with this election: “Jeremy Corbyn does not connect with the British public.” He goes on to slam his position on public ownership stating: “He was giving away everything, he would have Nationalized fresh air if he got into power.”

Jon states that the Liberal Democrat’s pledge to revoke article 50 was Jo Swinson’s biggest mistake of the campaign: “It was an absolute suicide note in terms of her political career, and thank god she has gone!” When asked about the Lib Dem's future, Jon responded: “I haven't got a clue what purpose the Lib Dems serve.”

Jon concedes that the SNP had a huge victory in Scotland, but questions if it will amount to anything “Absolute landslide for the SNP, there is something happening in Scotland. Will they become independent? Not a chance on Earth!”

Jon lets loose on surface level feminism in response to Nicola Sturgeon’s ecstatic reaction to Jo Swinson’s humiliating defeat at the hands of the SNP, “The Sisterhood died last night, did you see the jig she danced?

Jon also talks about his optimism in the wake of the election, “I hope the British people get some confidence, despite the politicians, this is a fantastic country!”

