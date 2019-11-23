The Queen Was Right to Sack Prince Andrew

Former tabloid editor Neil Wallis, man who has been at the heart of tabloid newspapers and scandal for over 40 years, is Jon Gaunt’s guest on Shooting from the Lip giving his views on the Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“This is tawdry, this is international and so long in the making and fascinating the way the Queen and Prince Charles have thrown Andrew under the bus".

According to Wallis, Andrew used an “appalling choice of words and that he increased suspicion rather than decreased them".

Mr Wallis doesn’t think he will go to the US to answer questions because, “there is an issue of diplomatic immunity".

He went on to suggest that Ghislaine Maxwell is the "lynchpin" in the unfolding scandal, stressing that "she is the keeper of all the secrets, she knows what Epstein and Andrew did".

Wallis doesn’t believe this threatens the future of the Monarchy but it does mean that Charles will get his way and we will have a much smaller Royal Family in the future.

Jon Gaunt and Neil Wallis also discuss the leaders' TV debate saying “neither shone".

Wallis believes that, “if the Tories win the Brexit Party will wither on the vine very quickly".

He also states that the Labour Party is lying about the NHS saying, “the NHS is never ever going to be sold off and that no party would ever get elected again if they did and you might not like the Tories but they are not stupid".