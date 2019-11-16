Nigel Farage Kills the Brexit Revolution

“Nigel Farage has effectively killed the Brexit revolution, the aim of changing politics for good is over and we have returned to Labour versus the Tories again.” This is former UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe’s view of Nigel Farage not contesting 317 seats.

Steven Woolfe is going all out from the beginning of this show as he claims that his former colleague Nigel Farage, “Has always been a Conservative.”

Going even further when discussing Farage’s legacy, “The game plan for Nigel is his name in history, he doesn’t want to be seen as the man who took Brexit away!”

But Steven has Nigel’s backers in his sights too saying, “His backers including Aaron Banks have been screaming that we cannot allow Corbyn in power.” And that “It is self-interest because everyone is scared of what would happen to their money with Corbyn in Number 10.”

He also believes that, despite Nigel, saying he has turned down an honour that “Richard Tice and John Longworth would snap up, in an instance, a chance to get into the House of Lords.”

Steven believes that some form of deal has been sorted with the Conservative party.

Steven also has plenty of time to fire shots at Jeremy Corbyn, the Remain Alliance and other mainstream politicians.

He does believe that Boris will win the election with a small majority but that come January people will realise that nothing has changed.

