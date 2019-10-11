EU Never Really Wanted a Deal

Today's guest is David Vance, a social and political commentator for AltNews media who believes there is no compromise when people in the Northern Ireland believe in a “No surrender to land grabbing German Chancellors and the rancid corrupt EU gangster mafia.”

David really shoots from the lip when he describes the idea of Northern Ireland being annexed from the rest of the UK “as going down like a bucket of sick” in Northern Ireland. He then describes Germany as “the Berlin Bunker.”

He also criticises Nigel Farage saying he was “too quick out of the traps in offering Boris an electoral pact through the media” and adds that “if Boris goes into next election on a no deal Brexit line there is no need for the Brexit Party.”

He believes Ireland has been a puppet of the EU and that “the concept of a no deal means absolute collapse for the Republic.”

On Extinction Rebellion he says the biggest mistake is the Met are allowing this rabble to stop allowing people to go about their business in London.

David concludes the interview by attacking the mainstream media, saying: “The UK media is rotten to the core, they are more like activists and they are not reporting news impartially on Extinction Rebellion, Brexit and Boris."

