The EU is Trying to Divide the United Kingdom

The former leader of UKIP in Scotland and a leading Brexiteer says that, “there is a need for a change of attitude for the Brexit Party and Nigel Farage should back Boris not attack him.”

Ex MEP David Coburn is really shooting from the lip and fully supporting Boris Johnson, he says that Johnson’s conference speech was a “barnstormer of a speech and it’s nice to be getting back to domestic issues again and giving the EU an ultimatum, a proper Prime Minister.”

He states “Boris sounds like a PM should and a mile away from second rate Marxists like Jeremy Corbyn.”

On the language debate that has dominated the Commons, David is clear. “This ‘me too’ screaming all the time is becoming a bit tiresome. I believe that women are equal and they need to put their shoulder pads in and get involved in the rough and tumble of politics.”

“If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen. Mrs Thatcher coped with it, some of these women need to toughen up like her.”

On Boris’s ‘take it or leave it’ offer to the EU, Coburn says “it’s not ideal but its more important now to get Brexit done and sort out everything else after that, we must get it through.”

He believes the EU is trying to break up the United Kingdom with their tactics and David believes that, “The end of the EU will be the end of Scottish Nationalism.”

He clearly states, “The whole of the leave side needs to get behind Boris it would be a disaster if the Brexit Party split the votes and certainly we cannot afford that in Scotland.”

David concludes by stating that “In a General Election the people will get behind Boris, they have had enough and the Brexit Party will just get in the way”

This is a cracking interview which will get both Leavers and Remainers shouting the odds once again.