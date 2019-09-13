This is One of the Most Disgraceful Periods in Britain's History

Former UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe is Jon Gaunt’s guest on Shooting from the Lip and he does not hold back from dishing out his strong opinions on Nigel Farage, Brexit, Boris Johnson and the MP’s who are blocking Brexit. Steven believes that “Boris had no choice but to prorogue Parliament".

Steven believes that the Commons is not sovereign, saying, “Any politician who says Parliament is sovereign over the people is simply a dictator in disguise”.

Steven supports Dominic Cummings, as he is the antithesis of the snobby elitist class who run politics, the civil service, and business”.

He accuses the Lib Dems of being anti-democratic, the Labour Party of being farcical, and the SNP of being hypocrites: “Anyone supporting these Remainers is anti-democratic.

Steven also accuses the Remainers of betrayal and treason for talking to the EU whilst this debate has been happening.

He puts all of the blame for the division in the UK on the Remainers, as he says this was a vital part of their plot to stop us from ever leaving the EU.

He believes it is no longer Left versus Right, but global elite versus the people.

“This whole episode is all about us never being able to live one of the most disgraceful periods in our history”.

He has come to the conclusion that we will never leave the EU.