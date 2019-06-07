Register
21:21 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shooting from the Lip cover

    Both UK Parties are Standing on the Precipice of Extinction

    Shooting from the Lip
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    Jonny Gould is Jon Gaunt’s guest on this week’s edition of Shooting from the Lip. The radio and TV presenter and creator of the Jonny Gould Jewish State podcast loses no time in declaring that Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-Semite and that George Galloway deserved to be sacked for his anti-Semitic tweets after Liverpool beat Tottenham.

    Jonny says, “it is clearer by the day that Corbyn is an anti —Semite and until he recognises that Israel is a sovereign state and has a right to exist he always will be.”

    He doesn’t stop there though, as he also accuses Owen Jones of being, “a secret racist, he presents himself as an ardent socialist but he doesn’t accept that Israel has a right to exist and that defines him as a racist in my mind.”

    He has much kinder words for Donald Trump saying, “Trump has played a blinder; the demos have been smaller but he is not a hawk like George W Bush.”

    “He threatens, he spends 700 billion on warfare and then uses it as a vehicle for peace.  All peace is created by a strong and determined right wing government just like in Israel…. I think he will be re-elected. He is not only a savvy media person but his track record will see him through, but of course he is divisive. But the American people are better off with Trump than Obama.”

    Jonny wants Sajid Javid to be the next PM but he also praises Nigel Farage saying, “he has played a blinder in setting up the party in such a professional manner with some good people on the front bench including Lance Forman.”

    “The candidates picked detoxify the myth that Farage is racist. It is not about immigration it is democracy, what a blinding thing to vote for.”

    This is a hard hitting and very opinionated podcast but also very entertaining and at the end very poignant as Jonny talks about how his family escaped fascism in 1939 by coming to the UK ending by saying,

    “The peace we enjoy now was hard fought and hard won and it should be sustained and supported in every piece of legislation.”

    “My family arrived in this country in 1939 and to that generation of men who allowed my family to share their peace I thank and honor and I find it very humbling. God Bless America and God bless the UK.”

    Tags:
    Trump-UK state visit, Brexit, Brexit Party, Labour Party, UKIP, Conservative Party, George H. W. Bush, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Corbyn, George Galloway, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, Barack Obama, Theresa May, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse