Tony Blair Has Been Mentoring Macron

Steven Woolfe MEP wastes no time in Shooting from the lip on this week’s episode by calling for “lawful rebellion by electing candidates who will cause disruption, don’t pay for a TV licence, don’t buy EU products, buy Japanese cars, I love the idea of go slows on motorways but do it in remain areas only.”

He has harsh words for Theresa May declaring “She is going to go down with the word quisling or betrayer attached to her just like Blair is seen as a war criminal but they do not care…. She has been promised something by the Globalists.”

He also firmly believes that Macron is under the influence of Tony Blair. Macron “is one of the great Globalists who came from nowhere.”

Steven believes that, “The public will quite rightly give politicians a torrent of abuse on the doorstep during local elections …. The deselection of Dominic Grieve is only the beginning.”

He urges everyone to vote in the local elections and the EU elections and if there is no Leave candidate to spoil your paper declaring, “We need to show them how angry are, we feel that our hearts have been ripped out of our souls”

He believes that “Society is broken between the snobbish Elite and the people. ….2016 came them a lightning bolt shock as they saw many people didn’t share their views”.

Steven also has harsh words on HS2 wanting it scrapped, he reveals he hopes to stand for Nigel Farage’s new Brexit party and that they will do well in any elections.

This is an explosive interview from a man who is down but certainly not out!

