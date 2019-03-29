Register
19:33 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shooting from the Lip cover

    Boris and Mogg Have Shown Their True Colours

    Shooting from the Lip
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 20

    For this week’s episode of Shooting From the Lip, Jon has gone into the “belly of the beast”, the EU parliament in Strasbourg and is talking to Nathan Gill MEP from The Brexit Party.

    Nathan is very close to Nigel Farage and he starts by talking about the failure of the 8 indicative votes to get a majority and says, “the Lunatics took over from the lunatics in the asylum that is Westminster”

    “There is only one option which is leaving on WTO.”

    Nathan believes that we will get No Deal by default or by accident as he thinks EU leaders are fed up of Brexit and that we will leave on April 12 because the EU does not want UK politicians to stand in Euro elections.

    “Nigel Farage is determined that he will stand in Euro Elections if they happen and he will go back to undermine their work and they don’t want it. You can see on their faces their despair at the thought of us coming back.”

    Nathan attacks the PM saying, “Theresa May should have resigned several times over during the past two years, it has been harassment blackmail and the very last thing she could offer was her resignation and even that failed which just proves how bad her deal was.”

    However, he also has harsh words for Jacob Rees Mogg, Boris and other Tories who are now going to vote with May but he praises the DUP saying, “they are conviction politicians as they have said no to May’s deal as it does not match their manifesto, so they are an example to other politicians of all parties.”

    Nathan reveals that over 250 thousand people have now joined the Brexit Party and they have the full funding in place to fight a General Election and the EU elections and he is confident they would get seats and make a breakthrough but doesn’t know if Nigel Farage would actually stand.

    He concludes, “I think we are going to end with a long extension but the Brexit Party is going to hoover up votes and so will Lib Dems as they will be the Remain party but Theresa May will have to go and then we need a General Election.”

    This is an episode you do not want to miss in what is the biggest Political week in the history of the UK.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Brexit Party, Labour Party, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Conservative Party, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 March
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse