We Lost Control of Our Borders

Jon Gaunt is joined today by a man who declares “I am a patriot. I have a flag up in my office and my home I am proud of what my forefathers have done for me.” That man is Nathan Gill, one of the first MEP’s for Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party.

Nathan wastes no time in giving us the lowdown on this new Party saying, “Nigel and I cannot stand by way we are betrayed…there will be repercussions and there is only one way to hurt politicians which is at the Ballot box. We are going to win big if there is another EU election.”

He believes Brexit will be extended and there will have to be further EU elections and if that happens then his new Party will win.

He says they have had 68 thousand people join the party, “we are heading to 150 K this is bigger than the Tory party.”

However, he doesn’t just talk about Brexit as he also comments on the returning Jihadi bride saying “If she is British she could come back and pay for her crimes”

He states that UKIP when he was in it was not racist and he says the Brexit Party certainly is not racist.

He then shoots from the lip talking about the BBC, Donald Trump and even dietary guidelines which as a Type 1 diabetic he describes as a nonsense.

This is a great and very fast paced programme which is both controversial and fun to listen to.

