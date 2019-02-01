Multiculturalism is a Scourge

This week’s shooting from The Lip is explosive with Jonny Gould declaring that “Jeremy Corbyn is “an anti-Semite, he is a racist.” But Jonny doesn’t stop there as he goes on to say that, “multiculturalism is a scourge and is morphing into inter sectional racism.”

As a British Jew Gould believes the Country is becoming more and more divided both on geographical and race terms. He says, "My grandparents were refugees to this country in 1939 from Vienna and when they came here they became British."

"There is a suppression of white people and the idea of white privilege is offensive and an absurdity."

He concludes that, "It is a form of institutionalised racism."

Jonny and Jon Gaunt also discuss Brexit the need for Twitter to ban anonymous accounts and a host of other subjects in this fast paced and hard-hitting programme of views that you will not hear anywhere in the MSM.