Multiculturalism is a Scourge

As a British Jew Gould believes the Country is becoming more and more divided both on geographical and race terms. He says, "My grandparents were refugees to this country in 1939 from Vienna and when they came here they became British."
"There is a suppression of white people and the idea of white privilege is offensive and an absurdity."
He concludes that, "It is a form of institutionalised racism."
Jonny and Jon Gaunt also discuss Brexit the need for Twitter to ban anonymous accounts and a host of other subjects in this fast paced and hard-hitting programme of views that you will not hear anywhere in the MSM.
