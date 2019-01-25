Theresa May is the Most Incompetent Prime Minister Ever

“I am utterly depressed about what’s happened to our democracy this is our last chance and the EU is all about dictatorship.” So, says David Coburn MEP who is Jon Gaunt’s guest this week on Shooting From the Lip on Sputnik International.

The former UKIP member and Scottish MEP does not hold back as he announces that he is forming a new Political Party, The Brexit Party with Nigel Farage.

He says this will be a party that will have “the same values of UKIP slightly more broadly based. a party that represents ordinary people the sort of guys who go to work and pay their taxes.”

On the Brexit crisis he says, “May is the most incompetent PM we have ever had and she gives Neville Chamberlain a serious run for his money” and he believes there will be civil unrest saying “you only have to look at France every weekend, it is practically revolution in France at the moment”

David also attacks the Scot Nats, Labour and the Tories and believes there is revolution in the air not only in the UK but across Europe declaring this is 1848 the year of revolution”

Don’t miss this very controversial episode of Shooting From the Lip.

