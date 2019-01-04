2018: A Year in Review

On this week’s edition of Shooting from The Lip Jon Gaunt is sits down with Sputnik’s own Dan Rowell to go over the year that was 2018 and using the full 30 minutes to look at the biggest stories both in the UK and Globally.

Jon looks over the catastrophic year for Theresa May’s Government and the continued betrayal of the British people by the political elite of the UK.

Jon gets personal as he reflects upon where his political alignment now stands in British politics without a clear party he can confidently vote for in the next general election.

He speaks of the fissures within the UKIP party, the prospect of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Royal Wedding.

Jon also speaks on the biggest name in US politics Donald Trump. Jon asserts that the main stream media will never give Trump the credit that he deserves for his success, and will only highlight his failures.

He also speaks on the success of the Russian World Cup and the future of North Korea.

This is a must listen episode to start the year and is bound to get you talking.

