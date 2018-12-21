Democracy will be Dead

Steven wastes absolutely no time in shooting from the lip and wading into the “stupid woman” row. He says it is a “It is an amazing confected row calling Corbyn sexist, it just shows how MPS are more concerned about political correctness rather than real issues.” “It was not sexist.”

He calls Theresa May a “betrayer of British democracy”

Steven also rubbish’s Sajid Javid’s white paper on immigration by saying, “On the surface it looks like a points-based system…. But the detail reveals that big business has leant on the Home Office to carry on with open door immigration.”

He goes further stating, “The reality is that this white paper will allow even more people in it is not open door to Europe but open door to the world”

He also talks about the very real danger of the UN Migration compact and worries that it will mean that “You will not be able to talk about migration once this has been signed.”

Finally, on the Brexit betrayal he says that “Democracy will be dead, I have no interest in voting anymore.” if Theresa May deal goes through and he states he has no fear of a WTO deal.

Summing up he doesn’t think there will be a new Party of the Right but that this is the “Largest constitutional crisis created by our weak MPs who didn’t want to listen to the people. These people are selfish, Soubry, Hammond and the like.”

