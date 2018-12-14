Put the Pride Back in Britain

On this week’s edition of Shooting from The Lip Jon Gaunt is flying solo and using the whole 30 minutes to give his very strong views on the Brexit shambles.

Jon lays the blame firmly at the door of Theresa May and says that the problem is “she is a remainer to her core, break her in half like a stick of Blackpool rock and you will see Remain written right through her”

He states that she is deluded and that again over night she has been well and truly shafted by the EU. She told the Commons that she would go to Brussels and get legal assurances but again she has failed.

Jon says she is in a weaker position now than even after the no called confidence vote on Wednesday and that someone in the Conservative party should whisper in her ear and tell her to resign.

Jon reasserts his idea that Boris, David Davies and Dominic Raab should take over and act as as a form of interim Government and get the mess sorted out on our terms and stop capitulating to the EU and if that means walking away without a deal so be it.

Jon also has no fear of a no deal and actually thinks it may be a good thing.