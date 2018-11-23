Register
21:05 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shooting from the Lip cover

    The Referendum was a Folly

    Shooting from the Lip
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 0 0

    Jon Gaunt’s guest this week is veteran Labour support and former Editor of the Sunday Mirror, Paul Connew. Paul is now a columnist on the Drum and the New European and he wastes no time in shooting from the lip as he targets Theresa May, David Cameron, Donald Trump and even Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    He blames the present Brexit crisis on David Cameron and says there should never have been a referendum calling it a “folly”.

    Paul believes that if present EU situation “had been dreamt up by script writers of The Thick of it then it would have been rejected as beyond satire and too far-fetched.”

    He attacks Corbyn saying, “I am no Corbynista and he is displaying a spectacular lack of leadership and being hugely evasive and contradictory on where he stands on a second referendum and on Brexit in general” and that, “Corbyn needs to get off his fudge coated fence and come out in support of a second referendum”

    Paul firmly believes a second referendum has gone from a possibility to a probability!

    On May he says, “she is trying to balance a deeply divided country and Party and being stabbed in back and front …..she has inherited mission impossible.”

    Jon and Paul move on to discuss Trump who Paul says he knows and has, “met Donald Trump many times when he was a business man and he loved to court the mainstream media who he now calls the enemy of the people”

    On the caravan Paul says, “it was an election ploy to whip up his core electoral base” and that he doesn’t think Trump did well in the mid Term elections.

    He states that Trump's playing of the Saudi situation is deplorable and people are lambasting his performance and his attempt to get the Crown Prince off the hook.

    Jon pushes him on the comparison between Saudi and Skripal case by asking “when are the Saudi diplomats going to be deported?

    Paul deflects this by talking about Trump’s business links to Saudi Arabia.

    This is a very engaging conversation and it is good to hear someone so diametrically opposed to Jon Gaunt discuss the big issues of the day and not hold back from shooting from the lip.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Teresa May, Sadiq Khan, Jeremy Corbyn, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse