Register
19:21 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shooting from the Lip cover

    We do not need the MSM anymore

    Shooting from the Lip
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 30

    Jon Gaunt meets Anne Marie Waters of For Britain. If you think the first four episodes of Jon Gaunt’s Sputnik radio show, Shooting from the Lip have been explosive just wait until you hear the views of the Leader of the For Britain Party, Anne Marie Waters.

    Anne Marie pulls no punches as she states that she and her Party are not Far Right but that,

    “If you criticize Islam you get called Far Right by the MSM. It is absurd. What we are criticizing is far more far Right. We are criticizing cruelty, totalitarianism, fascism misogyny, homophobia and anti-Semitism. When that became far right I don’t know but we are living in Orwell’s 1984 and down is the new up”

    She applauds Tommy Robinson’s release and says that he has been persecuted and that she is delighted that Tommy wouldn’t talk to the MSM,

    “it is the middle finger to the MSM we do not need them anymore, they absolutely deserve it…  we don’t need them anymore they are poison, the MSM are absolute poison.”

    She believes that the Far Left are much more dangerous than the so called Far Right and she says that, Corbyn and McDonnell have legitimized these kinds of tactics and behavior.

    “This is serious when the opposition party is trying to physically intimidate the party of Government”

    “These are nasty people and Owen Jones epitomizes it.”

    She states that Labour is Increasingly dependent on the Muslim vote.

     “Islamists are using the Labour party to push their Sharia agenda.”

    Asked by Jon Gaunt, Are you an anti-Islam Party?

    She replies “Yes, I am against the ideology of that religion.”

    “When the law clashes with the Islam, the law should always win. There are no if’s and buts about it, there should be no accommodation of illegal religious practices like child marriage or FGM they are both serious grotesque crimes and they carry on with impunity.”

    They also talk about Trump, the UN, Foreign policy and Halal and religious slaughter that she wants banned,

    “We must confront religious slaughter, it is barbaric and it must stop”

    Jon Gaunt loves to shoot from the lip but in Anne Marie Waters he has found a guest who epitomizes that philosophy.

    Tags:
    mainstream media, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse