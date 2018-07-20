Nigel Farage Must Come Back to Ensure Brexit is Delivered

In the latest edition of Shooting from the Lip, Jon Gaunt is in conversation with the former adviser to Nigel Farage and former editor of Breitbart London, Raheem Kassam.

In this explosive interview, Raheem also talks about Nigel Farage’s future as he argues he should return to politics to ensure that Brexit is delivered. He also declares his own political ambitions to be a “Global Nationalist pulling all of these opposition movements together”.

Furthermore, Raheem states he would rather have Corbyn in Number 10 than Theresa May, as sometimes need to get worse in order for them to get better. On Tommy Robinson he believes he is not a racist or far-right and in fact it is Antifa and the far-left that are the real extremists.

He doesn't pull any punches as he states that “Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnel are communist and IRA, and Hamas sympathizers” and “These are terrorist people”.

You do not want to miss this episode.

