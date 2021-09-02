US Afghan Allies in the Lurch; Nicaragua Sanctions; COVID and Children

Diabetes and obesity on the rise in children. How the pandemic has affected the rates of other diseases.

Saber Nasseri, who for 11 years worked as an Afghan interpreter for the US Marine Corps and is the chief executive of the Afghanistan-America Relations Office, tells about the suffering of Afghan nationals who helped US forces and the government who were left behind in the country after American troops officially withdrew this week. We discuss the difficulties they have faced trying to get themselves and their relatives out of Afghanistan. We also talk about the risks for former US allies in the country and their families, how the Taliban may retaliate against them, and what the future holds for them.

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins the Misfits to talk about the meeting between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, what this means beyond a photo op, whether the meeting will result in increased military assistance to Ukraine, what this means for relations with Russia and the region, and how corruption is bogging down the country.

Jill Clark-Gollub, assistant editor at the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, talks to us about the political situation in Nicaragua, where elections are scheduled for November 7, the media coverage over the arrests of opposition leaders, how the political opposition has received substantial support from U.S. soft power agencies like the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute, and the negative effects that sanctions will have on the Nicaraguan people.

Dan Lazare, journalist and writer, talks to us about the bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers "global peace" from any liability for the opioid epidemic, the asset forfeiture case of Stephen Lara, and the Supreme Court declining to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortions at six weeks into pregnancy, and allowing anyone in the country to sue abortion providers or others who help women get the procedure after that time frame.

Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, talks to us about COVID-19 and America’s youth, the risks entailed as schools reopen, rising rates of obesity in children during the pandemic, and the increasing number of young people living with diabetes.

