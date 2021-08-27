Bennett WH Meeting; Chaos in Kabul; US Exit from Syria? 'Remain in Mexico' Reinstated

Peter Oliver, journalist and RT correspondent in Berlin, joins us to talk about the increasing violence in Afghanistan, particularly around the Kabul airport, that was targeted in a series of explosions amid evacuations; the attack has left scores dead, including 13 US troops. We also talk about how this will affect President Biden’s August 31st deadline for the full withdrawal of US personnel, the political fallout for the administration, and whether we will see increasing violence in the upcoming weeks and months.

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, and Dan Kovalik, author and human rights and labor lawyer whose most recent book is “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," discuss reports that the US is considering an exit from the Syrian conflict, where hundreds of troops are still stationed. We also talk about how countries in the region have begun overtures to re-establish relations with the Assad government, where Turkey and Saudi Arabia stand in these negotiations, and how the fallout from the Afghanistan withdrawal may lead to a semi-permanence of US troops in Syria.

Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron," join hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about schools in the US returning to in-person teaching while the Delta variant ravages the country, whether safety measures will lessen the effects of the pandemic, how this has become a political football, and the wisdom behind the decision. We also talk about Facebook considering the creation of an election committee and whether delegating this authority to a social media giant whose revenues rely on advertising is the right course to take.

Maru Mora Villalpando, founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist, talks to us about the Supreme Court effectively reinstating the Trump administration’s controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy for immigrants, what this means for asylum seekers, and whether the Biden administration will fight this decision.

* the Taliban is a terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com