Immigration and Labor; Union Busting at Google; Native Representation at the NPS

Juan José Gutiérrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, joins us to talk about labor immigration, why labor immigration channels remain blocked, and how immigrants are being pulled into the current story about a labor shortage in the US. We talk about how people who could enter the US via existing labor migration processes are being funneled into the pool of asylum seekers, in addition to other roadblocks to immigration put in place by the Trump administration, some of which the Biden administration has continued to implement.

Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, tells us about the start of Google’s trial before the National Labor Relations Board after the company was accused of violating labor laws by spying on employees, firing employees for attempting to unionize, and blocking employees from sharing information and work grievances with each other. We also talk about how these revelations dispel the general perception that some of these tech companies are great places to work at.

Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, talks to us about the Biden administration’s nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III, a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon, to head the National Park Service (NPS) and what it means to have a native face at that level in government. We also talk about the historical relationship between native people, native nations, and the NPS, and whether this nomination will help mend relations with the government.

Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation's Capital" on Pacifica Radio and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, talks to us about the imperialism media spin on the war in Afghanistan, a new report highlighting the frequency at which Donald Trump’s White House brought federal charges against Black Lives Matter protesters, and the fallout from Sunday’s brawl between Antifa and the Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon.

