Gaza Wall Protests; Data Privacy Laws; Ending the US Blockade on Cuba

Ariel Gold, co-executive Director at Code Pink, talks to us about the weekend protests and Israeli retaliation at the Gaza separation wall that left scores injured. We talk about how the decades-long blockade of the Gaza Strip has rendered the area “unlivable” and wholly dependent on foreign aid, and the continuing repression of Israeli forces. We also talk about whether this new wave of protests will have any effect on the current situation, and whether Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will take a different approach from his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, talks to us about China’s new privacy laws which have been hailed as one of the world’s most robust and include rules similar to European laws, how it stipulates that companies cannot use personal data to target individuals for marketing. We also talk about how these laws compare to laws in the books in the US, where data collection for marketing is rampant, the differences between private company and state collection of data, and how US tech companies are consistently hostile to data privacy regulations.

Carlos Delgado, member of the Negotiating Committee for the Miami Caravan To Demand The End of The Blockade, talks to us about the movement to end the blockade of the US on Cuba, the challenges of organizing for normalizing relations between the two nations, where there is a political cost in the US to bucking the trend of being overly aggressive against Cuba, and how the Cuban emigré community has changed through generations. We also talk about the Biden administration policies vis-a-vis Cuba, and whether we will see any changes in the future.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," talks to us about the legacy of progressive journalist Glen Ford, the media coverage of our ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan, the FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine, and the FBI finding little evidence the riot at the capitol on January 6 was coordinated.

