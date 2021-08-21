Biden Speaks on Afghanistan; Farm Workers Slammed by Climate Change

Armchair psychoanalysis on Afghanistan abounds. It’s only pushing us further from the truth.

Baldemar Velasquez, president of the Farm Labor Organizing Committee (FLOC) of the AFL-CIO, joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss just how much of US agriculture depends on the hard labor of farm workers, the impact of climate change on their working conditions, and how these workers are organizing to protect themselves.

Emily Satterwhite, a volunteer activist at Appalachians Against Pipelines, brings an update on efforts to block the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and discusses the way pipeline companies exaggerate their progress to discourage opposition and the way the US government helps these companies obscure their true environmental impact.

Modern Monetary Theory evangelist Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action, spoke about new research showing the results of states’ ending their federal unemployment benefits programs ahead of time, and the way those decisions and their ripple effects hurt workers and communities. He discusses the political hurdles to economic change, what a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund might mean, and what to expect if Amazon moves into the physical retail space.

The Misfits also take on Thomas Friedman, Frank Bruni and some other opinion writers, review the latest weather disasters and talk about the demise of OnlyFans.

