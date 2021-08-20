The Afghan Political Football; Major Drought in America's West

The calls to arm Afghanistan’s mujahideen have already begun. Where are they actually coming from, and where do they actually lead?

Author, economist and radio show host Jack Rasmus joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss how personal finance reporting represents and distorts the economic reality for most Americans. He also breaks down the winners and losers of the first year of the covid recession.

Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, discusses the water shortage in Lake Mead, the way climate change will divide the US West and East, and the way agriculture in the US will have to change before it’s too late.

Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor discusses the frustrating process of waiting for federal funding for urgent needs in states; the infighting that, along with partisan politics, holds such funding up; and the terrible persistence of the filibuster, among other anti-democratic patterns and institutions. She spoke of the opportunities presented by urban agriculture, and the slow movement of police reform efforts.

Hip-hop artist and educator Bomani Armah talked about Watermelon Day, the symbolism of the fruit and its color and about food and sweetness as a vehicle for gathering and organizing.

