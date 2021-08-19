Afghan Refugee Crisis, Drone War in Somalia, Twitter Censorship

Twitter wants you to report “misleading” tweets, but what about all these misleading headlines, articles and history books?

RT correspondent in Berlin Peter Oliver joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the reaction in Europe to the way the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is playing out, and the way European nations are preparing - or not - for a potential wave of refugees and asylum applications.

TJ Coles, a postdoctoral researcher at Plymouth University’s Cognition Institute and an author, joins to discuss his piece, “In Somalia, the US Is Bombing the Very Terrorists It Created,” to talk about the American economic and geostrategic interests being protected under the guise of fighting terrorism in Somalia and elsewhere.

David Swanson, director at World Beyond War, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," breaks down his new piece “Lies, Damn Lies, and What We’ve Been Told About Afghanistan,” and the official place the Afghan War will take in America’s narrative about itself.

Nate Wallace, the founder and co-host of Redspin Sports, dropped by to chew on climate change and sports, big-time NCAA TV deals, and the legacy of longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden.

The Misfits also get into Twitter’s latest censorship feature, the compounding crises in Haiti, Human Rights Campaign’s latest pinkwashing, covid vaccine boosters, Joe Biden’s approval ratings, the beginning of R Kelly’s trial on sex abuse charges, and more.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.