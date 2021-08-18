Afghanistan Aftermath, Food Stamps Expanded, Gun Violence at Home

Nick Mottern, reporter, researcher, writer, political organizer, and coordinator of the websites Bankillerdrones.org and KnowDrones.com, joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about what maintaining “over the horizon” capabilities of reaching Afghanistan will mean with regard to our wider foreign policy, and what the conflict in Afghanistan meant and means for the evolution of drone warfare.
Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of the Black Caucus of the Young Democrats of America and founder of Black Progressives, and Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist, discuss the way US political parties are aligning themselves on and using the Afghanistan withdrawal for their own ends. They get into some of President Joe Biden’s new domestic programs, and talk about how violence abroad gets attention that violence at home rarely merits.
The Misfits also talk about President Joe Biden’s offensive speech on Monday, the coming covid booster program, the future of Chris and Andrew Cuomo and CNN, and the several ways our mainstream entertainment, at least, has been bringing us genuine joy and enlightenment lately.
