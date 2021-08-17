Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan, Haiti Earthquake

The dark images coming out of Haiti and Afghanistan this weekend demand an honest and clear accounting of what brought them forth.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of the weekly Haitian newsletter Haiti Liberte, joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the situation on the ground in Haiti and the complexities of distributing aid in a country in which even the provision of disaster relief has itself brought disaster.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda offers his analysis of exactly what happened in Afghanistan over the weekend and where the blame should be apportioned. He also provides some predictions for what the early days of the Taliban* will bring and how quickly the new government will gain international recognition.

Reverend Dr. Loretta J. Houston, minister at St. John Baptist Church, Brookland Manor resident for 20 years and resident association board member, discussed the on-the-ground impact of eviction moratoria being struck down in courts, and the history of “development” and gentrification that makes the lives of renters so precarious.

Journalist Kei Pritsker of Breakthrough News drew attention to what today’s anti-war movement needs to do to grow, the way media outlets are trying to blame their audiences for the results of their own dishonest war coverage, and the way foreign wars don’t only generate foreign casualties.

The Misfits also take down the many, many, ignorant Afghanistan takes on the cable news shows and explore who exactly is allowed to explain the limitations of cloth masks and who isn’t.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

