Healthcare Reforms, Fracking Favors, Eviction Decisions, Census Data

We’ve got bad news on fracking, good news on healthcare reform, and a census showing the writing on the wall for non-elites in America.

Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the US Senate’s love of fracking and what the White House could be doing to aid our economic recovery instead of calling for more oil to be pumped out of the ground.

Bill Honigman, retired Emergency Physician and California State Coordinator and Healthcare Issue Team Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, talks about President Joe Biden’s proposed health care reforms, what’s missing from them, and whether we might see real change in the near future.

Radio Sputnik’s own Garland Nixon, co-host of the Critical Hour, discusses the ban Facebook dropped on him after trying to share a story about Hunter Biden and why Facebook can’t hide behind the “private company” excuse for this kind of censorship.

Member of Freedom Fighters DC Afeni helps break down the connections between the US war machine, the oppression of racial minorities and the exploitation of anyone not in the upper economic echelon in this country. She also discusses shifting attitudes in the US about socialism, and how to spread this shift from the public to politics.

The Misfits also send Miley Cyrus, Jamie Spears, Chet Haze and a bunch of other American celebrities far, far away for the weekend.

