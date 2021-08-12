Ethiopian War Escalates; Corporations Avoid Tax; Unite the Right Anniversary

Stock market hits record highs; seniors shut out of the economy; Hunter Biden claims he lost another laptop to Russian drug dealers

Dr Linwood Tauheed, professor of economics at the University of Missouri - Kansas City and former president of the National Economic Association, joins the show to talk about record stock market highs, how jobs in America are valued and measured differently, ageism's impact on hiring, and the ways major US corporations avoid taxes.

Later, Yohana Beyene, member of Black Alliance for Peace member organization Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to talk about the growing war in Ethiopia, the sides Western powers are taking in the region, and the complicated task of defending Ethiopian federalism.

Tina-Desiree Berg, host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup, reports from California, where anti-maskers are targeting school board members implementing mask mandates. The group also talks about Rand Paul's ban from YouTube, insider trading in Congress, Hunter Biden's revelations alleging that Russian drug dealers stole his laptop, why billionaires should not own newspapers.

Journalist Chuck Modiano joins the Misfits for Trends With Benefits to reflect on two anniversaries. Today, August 12th, marks the fourth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which saw James Field plow his car into a crowd of anti-racist protestors, injuring 35 people and killing Heather Heyer.

And just days ago, August 9th, was the seventh anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown Jr., an 18-year-old black man who was fatally shot by 28-year-old white Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson.

