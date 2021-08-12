Misreporting the Middle East; Non-Living Wages; Assange Extradition

The Middle East, the middle class, the tech moguls harvesting our data - what isn’t misreported in our mainstream press these days?

Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte are joined by Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, to talk about Israel, Lebanon and Hezbollah - and the way each is represented in major media. They discuss the deepening crisis in Lebanon and how to apportion blame there, and the consequences of consistent misreporting about the region.

Shane Stranahan of Radio Sputnik’s own Fault Lines with Thomas and Stranahan joins to talk about Apple’s plans to scan its cloud for child pornography, what that means for the security of any of our online lives, and what privacy advocates should really be concerned about.

Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell professor of law and professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, breaks down some new reporting on the tens of millions of American workers who don’t earn enough to cover basic expenses in their own neighborhoods and exactly how as a society we’ve come to accept that reality. He also gets into the future of artificial intelligence and why on Earth anyone should listen to Henry Kissinger on it.

Writer David Shams talks about Lionel Messi’s messy move, sexual harassment in baseball, and the new ways the Cubs organization has found to disappoint its most dedicated fan, Bob Schlehuber.

The Misfits also address the latest ruling in the US’ appeal process of the Julian Assange extradition case, the whereabouts of Chris Cuomo and any journalistic ethics at CNN, and grandstanding in the US Senate.

