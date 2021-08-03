NLRB and New Union Vote at Amazon; Chocolate Wars; Jobs and Inflation in Pandemic Times

Mindia Gavasheli, Sputnik Washington Bureau Chief, gives us an on the ground report from the Pentagon, where police and medics in Arlington County were responding to reports of an active shooter outside the Pentagon transit center that locked down the Pentagon after an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center that left at least one person wounded.

Chris Smalls, organizer and former-Amazon warehouse worker, talks to us about the ongoing protests at the Capitol over the end of the eviction moratorium, how some centrist Democrats are jumping on the bandwagon, and whether this will result in actual legislation that will help renters and homeowners keep a roof over their heads. We also talk about the NLRB recommending that the Board throw out the union election at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, and whether renewed organizing efforts will prove successful should there be another vote there.

Terrence Collingsworth, Executive Director of International Rights Advocates, and labor & human rights attorney specializing in trade & international labor rights issues, talks to us about a case involving Nestle, Cargill, Hershey and a number of other chocolate companies that were involved in child slavery in their cocoa harvesting operations, and how these companies have repeatedly lied about the horrible working conditions of farmers. We also talk about an upcoming film titled “Chocolate Wars,” which documents the abuses by these multinationals and the struggle to achieve justice for workers.

Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents, talks to us about US politicians skirting COVID prevention measures, inflation in the United States increasing by nearly 4% during the month of June, and what this means for working people ability to purchase essential goods, and how cutting the benefits given to Americans who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic has not led to a big pickup in hiring.

Keith Silver, former special assistant to Dick Gregory, talks to us about a new feature-length documentary that examines activist, pop-culture icon and thought leader Dick Gregory, whose work as a self-described “agitator” shaped a generation demanding justice.

