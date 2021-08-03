Craig Murray Case and Press Freedom; Iran Negotiations Stalled; Eviction Moratorium Ends

Kevin Gosztola, journalist, documentary filmmaker, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, talks to us about former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan and writer Craig Murray losing his bid to appeal his contempt of court case and being sentenced to serve an eight-month prison over his blogging about the sexual assault trial of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond last year, how the allegations by the government that accusers could be identified by his blogging seem inconsistent with the handling of other cases, and the response by press freedom advocacy groups condemning the government’s handling of the case.

Ali Al-Ahmed, a Saudi scholar, writer, and expert on Saudi political affairs talks to us about where the new US-Iran deal stands now that negotiations seem to have been stalled in the past few weeks, how the election of the new president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, could impact future negotiations, and whether the US has been really committed to restarting talks with Iran or if they will continue with the sanctions imposed on the country. We also talk about talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and whether there has been any progress in mending the relationship, the ongoing war in Yemen, the US claims that it has ended supporting the Saudi campaign there, and whether we will see an end to this conflict any time soon.

Kristine Hendrix, board member for Second Chances, which deals with incarcerated individuals and those recently released, contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, and treasurer for Carla Coffee Wright for US Senate, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the nationwide eviction moratorium, which ended on July 31st, and the protests over the weekend calling for an extension of the moratorium, as millions of Americans face the grim prospect of homelessness in the very near future. We also talk about the debate in the US left regarding the protest staged by Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) demanding an extension, and the inaction by other members of Congress on the issue of evictions.

