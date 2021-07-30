Immigration Plan and Expedited Removals; Protecting Wolves; Policing and Urban Colonization

Juan José Gutiérrez, immigration lawyer and executive director of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition, talks to us about the 21-point immigration plan the Biden administration introduced this week, which included expedited removals for immigrants, where individuals and families can be expelled from this country without a hearing before an immigration judge, and how the administration is embracing draconian policies that were criticized during the Trump administration. We also talk about Texas Governor Greg Abbott activating the National Guard to police border areas.

Shawn Cantrell, Vice President of Field Conservation Programs at Defenders of Wildlife, talks to us about the state of wolf conservation in the US, and how wolf populations have fared after the Trump administration stripped federal protections from wolves at the end of his term, which has sparked hunts in various states of the nation with very little oversight and regulation, and how this has dealt a huge blow to species recovery. We also talk about other reintroduction programs that have been successful in other states like Colorado and California, how to coexist with wolves, and the importance that wolf populations have on the environment, from regulating deer and elk populations, to plant recovery and clean water.

Jacquie Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joins us in a conversation about news that Washington, DC will once again require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, police conducting “walkthroughs” in DC neighborhoods, and how policing is wrongly deployed to address community issues that have more to do with poverty and public health than with crime. We also talk about how the district remains a colony of the US, with the attendant issues of inequality, segregation, and lack of representation.

Reana Kovalcik, founder of the Share a Seed Project, tells us about trends in mutual aid and self and community sufficiency through the Share a Seed Project, and how sharing food, knowledge, and promoting a slow food movement can help promote and sustain healthier and stronger communities.

