Daniel Hale Sentencing; Chevron and the Donziger Verdict; January 6th Hearing

Tighe Barry, activist for Code Pink, talks to us about the case of whistleblower Daniel Hale, who was sentenced to 45 months for violating the Espionage Act after leaking documents to the press related to the US’s drone assassination program. We talk about the letter Hale sent to the judge citing examples of the atrocities he witnessed and assisted in, and how in these days, charges using the Espionage Act are levied almost exclusively against journalists and whistleblowers.

Peter Oliver, journalist and RT correspondent in Berlin, talks to us about the explosion at a chemical plant in Leverkusen, Germany, that left one person dead, four missing, 31 injured and sparked fears of what kind of pollutants might be in the smoke it generated. We also talk about how the government is responding to this incident, after having to deal with the recent catastrophic floods and COVID-19 spikes in the country.

Dan Kovalik, author and human rights & labor lawyer, talks to us about the case of Steven Donziger, who was found guilty on six charges of criminal contempt after having won a fight in Ecuador against oil giant Chevron, which then engaged in a campaign of persecution against him.

Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist, talks to us about the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol kicking off its first hearing, and whether we will discover anything new or whether it will be just political theater. We also talk about US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi formally agreeing to end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, and renewed airstrikes on several targets in Gaza strip.

Dr. Petra Gelbart, Romani educator, scholar, musician, co-founder of the Initiative for Romani Music at New York University, and board-certified music therapist, talks to us about RomArchive, which launched in 2019 with the goal of digitizing Romani art in a variety of fields, passing on knowledge and countering stereotypes, and the hard work involved in making Roma culture more visible and recognizing its value.

