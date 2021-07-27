Dueling Cuba Narratives; Line 3 Protests; Local Politics and Change

Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary, joins us to talk about the ongoing battle of narratives over the situation in Cuba after protests in the country in the past two weeks, with rallies and public displays in the US for lifting the embargo and counter-protests calling for military intervention in Cuba. How lifting the embargo and normalizing relations with the country will ultimately provide a reprieve to the stranglehold that the Cuban people have been subjected to for the past 60 years by the US.

Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, talks to us about a victory for protesters in Minnesota trying to stop the expansion of Enbridge’s Line 3 after a Minnesota judge granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office from barricading, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with access to the property of one of the water protector camps set up as part of the protest. Will this lead to a change in tactics on either side as this conflict continues, and the respective roles that the governments of Minnesota, Canada and the United States play in this.

Peter Schwartzman, mayor of Galesburg, Illinois, talks to us about how to enact political change at the local level, how it is possible to divest oneself from the red and blue party machines and win running on a third party, and what constraints the duopoly places on politicians and activists working for political alternatives at the state and national levels?

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, talks to us about the White House visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, his statements regarding the presence of the US military in the country, and how the US seems to have a hard time disentangling itself from its military misadventures. We also talk about the increasing number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan, and the DOJ announcing over the weekend that it wasn’t going to look into the deaths in New York nursing homes during COVID.

