The Amazon In Peril; Castillo Victory in Peru; Osage Federal Lawsuit; Life Expectancy Drops

Luis Castillo is officially declared the winner of the Peru election. What does this mean for progressive politics in the region?

Andrew Miller, Advocacy Director for Amazon Watch, talks to us about news that more than 10,000 species of plants and animals are at high risk of extinction due to the destruction of the Amazon, and how some parts of the Amazon are emitting more carbon than they absorb. We talk about efforts like cap and trade, and whether these are enough to effectively curb environmental degradation, the political and economic connections that drive climate change, and how organizing can help protect the Amazon.

Luis Gárate, journalist and Director of Comunicambio, an independent news media organization based in Perú talks to us about news out of Peru, where Luis Castillo was officially declared the victor of the presidential election, what this means for progressive politics in Perú and the region, and the pushback from reactionary forces in the country.

John Kane, Mohawk activist, educator, and producer and host of the Let's Talk Native Podcast, talks to us about a fight between a group of Osage shareholders and the federal government over mismanagement of their oil and gas royalties, the complicated financial relationships the federal government has with native governments or individual members of native nations, and the kinds of abuses those relationships engender.

Chris Thomas, community mentor and violence interrupter, and Beth Wagner, community organizer at the Brookland Manor/Brentwood Village Residents Association talks to us about reports that life expectancy has dropped in the US during the pandemic, particularly affecting black and brown communities, the D.C. Council voting to support a tax increase for individuals earning $250,000 or more a year, and whether taxation is the panacea to cure inequality in the country.

Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports talks to us about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championships, Space Jam 2, Jackson State coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders walking out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Media Day event after being called 'Deion', and Starlin Castro not coming back to the Washington Nationals after charges of domestic violence.

