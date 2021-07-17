Delta Blues, Haitian Intrigue, Medical “Misinformation” & Real Campus Diversity

Michael Kane, executive director of the National Alliance of HUD Tenants, and Ruth Ann Norton, president and CEO of the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, join the show to talk about efforts to ensure the health and safety of public housing residents across the United States. The pair discuss current unsafe conditions, what to expect from HUD under the Biden administration, and the need to build more public housing across the country.

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor of Public Health at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, joins to talk about the rapid spread of the COVID 19 Delta variant, LA County reissuing a mask mandate, and the future of COVID vaccines at home and abroad.

Dr. Shayla Nunnaly, professor of political science and chair of the Africana Studies Program at the University of Tennessee and former president National Conference of Black Political Scientists shares her thoughts on Dr. Cornel West's resignation from Harvard, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates joining Howard University, and the challenges facing activist professors in today's academic environment.

Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare joins the show in the second hour to talk about what to expect from the US with regard to Cuba and Haiti. The group also talks about the White House's guidelines on COVID misinformation and what a better public health approach could look like.

Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte close out the week with the weekly "Working for the Weekend" segment where they trash the worst of the week. Chrissy Teigen, Bill O'Reilly, and the world's most expensive french fries are sent away for good.

