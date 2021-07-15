Infrastructure Bill; Cuba Protests in the Media; West Virginia Lures High Earners

Alan Macleod, senior staff writer for MintPress News, author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, talks to us about the way the crisis and protests in Cuba have been covered by mainstream news outlets, protesters in Miami getting an assist from police, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suggesting the US conduct airstrikes in Cuba in lieu of lifting the decades-long embargo. We also talk about the role of local media coming out of South Florida dictating the narrative on how to have a conversation around Cuba at the national level.

Eleanor Goldfield is a creative activist and journalist focusing on radical and censored issues via photo, video and written journalism, as well as artistic mediums including music, poetry and visual art. She is the co-host of the podcast Common Censored along with Lee Camp. She joins us in a conversation about a plan by West Virginia to lure high income earners into the state to allegedly restart the economy, how this program relies on a purely trickle down model that has been proven to not work, how it will not create sustainable jobs in the state, and how it reinforces stereotypes about West Virginia as a backwards place.

James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, talks to us about the protests in Cuba and Biden’s comments on supporting the Cuban people while maintaining its strangling embargo. We also talk about whether the Cuban government will weather this protests, and developments in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Femi Ayanbadejo, founder of HealthReel, Inc., creator of the AI-powered HealthReel body composition and health assessment app, and former American football running back, fullback, and special teams player, talks to us about ESPN reporters putting their feet in their mouths, highlights from the MLB All Star game, yet another change to MLB rules contemplated for 2022, and the Olympics being held with no fans in attendance.

