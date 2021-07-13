Arrests in Haiti, Protests in Cuba, Billionaires in Space

The role the United States is playing in Cuba and Haiti is explored; Richard Branson's "accomplishment" is broken down.

Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, joins the show to talk about who is likely behind the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse after a mysterious Florida doctor was blamed for the attack. He addresses Moïse's feud with the country's bourgeoisie, the international interests from Colombia and Venezuela in Haitian unrest, and who will step up to fill the leadership vacuum.



Arnold August, a speaker, journalist, and the author of three books on Cuba, including “Cuba-U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond,” joins the show to talk about the protests in Cuba against the government, and the direct response to the protests by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. August and Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte discuss Joe Biden's policies towards the island, the lasting impact of the US embargo on Cuba, and the role social media and the internet is playing in the day to day politics of the Cuban people.

Later in the show Ron Placone, comedian and host of "Get Your News On With Ron" joins to talk about the ridiculous praise billionaire Richard Branson has earned for reaching outer space, the removal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the US Capital losing the security fencing that had surrounded the building since the January 6th attack. The group also touch on Donald Trump's lawsuit against big tech companies and the future of Section 230 regarding internet speech.

The show concludes with its weekly "Miss The Press" segment, with the worst clips from America's Sunday morning talk shows. This week's clips discuss the US troop removal from Afghanistan, the face-off between "woke" and "non-woke" Democrats, and the future of the Republican Party.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com