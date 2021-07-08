Chinese Communist Party at 100; Jovenel Moise Assassination; Line 3 Updates

Haiti President assassinated in his home. How this will escalate violence in the country even further?

John Ross, author and economist, a senior fellow of the Chongyang Institute at the Renmin University of China, talks to us about the events around the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, how US media criticized President Xi Jinping’s statements that China would defend itself from aggression, and what this centennial marker means for the future development of China and its relations with other global powers.

Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberté, talks to us about the overnight assassination of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, after facing long unrest and popular protests in the country. We also talk about what is known about the details of the assassination, whether this comes as a surprise or whether this spectacular act of violence was months or even years in the making after numerous accusations of corruption and repression, and whether we will see a descent into even more violence.

Darren Thompson, reporter for Native News Online and Unicorn Riot, updates us on the ongoing protests against the Enbridge Line 3 expansion in Minnesota, the tactics protesters are using and the results they’re getting. We also talk about the land back protests that marked the Fourth of July taking place in South Dakota, the significance of these demonstrations for the sovereignty-based fights against extractive industries.

Nick Cruse, cofounder of Fred Hampton Leftists and citizen journalist focusing on covering state violence, the class war, and foreign policy, and Kevin Cramer, organizer with The Palm Collective, talk to us about Byron Brown, the Democratic Mayor of Buffalo, NY, crying foul after losing to a Democratic Socialist, how the Pentagon helped Jeff Bezos reach a record wealth, and how crime stats are manipulated for political gains by both Democrats and Republicans.

Justin Williams, co-host of Redspin Sports, talks to us about the feud at ESPN where last year, reporter Rachel Nichols, who is white, made disparaging comments about a black colleague, Maria Taylor, as well as US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson not being on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field after testing positive for THC.

