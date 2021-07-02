FBI Cyberattack Claims; US - Saudi Relations; SCOTUS & Indefinite Detention

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us to talk about a joint cybersecurity advisory from the NSA and the FBI, claiming that the GRU has been conducting cyberattacks on government and private sector targets worldwide, how these allegations are usually devoid of any evidence for the claims, and what exactly are the attacks being described in these advisories. We also talk about the “hack back” bill introduced in the Senate that would allow private companies to respond in kind in the event of an attack, the impact of loosening these restrictions, and the Florida social media law being blocked by a federal judge, who said it violates First Amendment rights and contradicts federal law.

Elisabeth Myers, who is a lawyer and adjunct associate professor of law at the American University Washington College of Law – and also democracy lead at Democrats Abroad Morocco and the former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia – talks to us about the war in Yemen that continues despite Washington’s claims that it’s no longer going to give military support to Saudi Arabia.

Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for IL-16, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the Supreme Court ruling that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries, what this means for immigrants rights, and the impact of spending months if not years in jail while officers determine if you have a reasonable asylum claim. We also talk about the Supreme Court upholding Arizona laws placing restrictions on how ballots are cast and collected, the impact this ruling could have, and how this is part of a broader wave of voter suppression measures nationwide, and how the Democratic party is using a PAC to protect centrist incumbents against progressive challengers.

