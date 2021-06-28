Assange Case Witness Fabrications; Strikes in Syria and Iraq; DeSantis Education Survey

Ben Norton, investigative journalist and assistant editor of the independent news website The Grayzone, talks to us about news coming out of Iceland that one of the key witnesses in the case against Julian Assange, Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson, fabricated some of the accusations in the US indictment against the WikiLeaks publisher that involved hacking, which was one of the main foundations of the case against him.

Nick Davies, independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK, and the author of “Blood On Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq,” joins us to talk about news that the US conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in order to destroy installations that were being used by Iran-backed militias, what this could mean for Iran-US relations and the willingness of Iran to go back to the table to negotiate the nuclear deal.

David Schultz, professor of political science at Hamline University and the author of “Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter,” talks to us about Florida governor Ron DeSantis signing a law requiring public universities in the state to assess “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus, and how this is part of a Fox News-fueled hysteria over “critical race theory” and an alleged leftist bias in higher education institutions.

Kristine Hendrix, member of the board for Second Chances, dealing with incarcerated individuals and those recently released, contributor to both the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, and treasurer for Carla Coffee Wright for US Senate joins us to talk about the Washington Post’s re-imagining the fight to defund the police and what side of history the Democrats were on, the disappearance of a prominent Louisville activist, and the efforts by the Biden administration on preventing home evictions across the United States.

Morgan Artyukhina, writer and news editor for Sputnik News, joins us to talk about how conservative operatives have successfully infiltrated progressive, even moderate Republican campaigns and events in order to sabotage them, and how the March for Medicare for All almost featured a keynote address by a neo-Nazi who was concealing his identity.

