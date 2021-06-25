Venezuela People’s Congress; McAfee Death; War in Tigray; DC Statehood

Dozens dead after airstrike in Tigray. What can be done to stop further escalation and achieve peace in Ethiopia?

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik Radio producer and correspondent, tells us about the Bicentennial People’s Congress taking place in Venezuela, in which international representatives from political and social movements gather to discuss strategies for advancing progressive policies, and the importance of promoting movement-to-movement and person-to-person ties to build solidarity and fomenting dialogue.

Netfa Freeman, organizer for Pan-African Community Action, member of the Coordinating Committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, and co-producer & host for the radio show and podcast Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, and Yohana Beyene, member of Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, join us to talk about the ongoing violence in the Tigray region, where Ethiopia’s military on Thursday confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace that locals say killed dozens of civilians, how the government’s designation of Tigray’s former ruling party as a terrorist group will escalate the conflict, the role of the international community in the conflict, and possible paths forward to achieve peace and justice in the region.

Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist in training, and Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, join us to talk about the debate in Congress on whether or not Washington, DC should become America’s 51st state, tent encampments and homelessness in DC, the collapse of a pedestrian bridge in the Northeast neighborhood of the city, the Biden administrations five-point plan to curb rising violence in the country, and whether its recommendations would address the structural roots of the problem.

Dana Sussman, Deputy Executive Director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women, an organization that works to secure the human & civil rights, health and welfare of all people, focusing particularly on pregnant and parenting women, joins us to talk about a case from Alabama where a pregnant woman was charged with felony prescription fraud despite her following the law, and how this is representative of authorities targeting low-income women.

