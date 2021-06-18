SCOTUS on Child Slavery; Petty Crime in the Media; U.S. Interference in Nicaragua

Dan Kovalik is an author and human rights and labor lawyer. His most recent book is “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.” He joins us to talk about the Supreme Court siding with corporations Nestle and Cargill against six men who said they were trafficked as children to work as slaves in cocoa plantations in West Africa, how the court dismissed the case because they needed evidence stronger than “general decision making” in the US to link the foreign crime to US operations, and how globalized supply chains perpetuate a cycle of hyper exploitation.

Esther Iverem, multidisciplinary author and independent journalist, host of "On The Ground: Voices of Resistance From the Nation’s Capital" on Pacifica Radio, and founding member of DC Poets Against the War, joins us to talk about how mainstream media is reporting on an alleged surge in petty crimes like shoplifting and how they portray it as a major threat to the country, how this coverage is racialized and class-biased and how other crimes, like financial crimes by the wealthy, are not given the same focus.

Jill Clark-Gollub, assistant editor at the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, talks to us about reports in the media about the arrests of opposition figures in Nicaragua by the government of Daniel Ortega, how this opposition is financed by U.S. soft power agencies like USAID, NED, and the NDI, and how these agencies are connected to the national security state, whose goals are not the advancement of democracy, but the advancement of U.S. interests globally.

Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about how homeownership is becoming more difficult for people in the U.S., and how renting is being promoted after hedge funds have been purchasing a huge number of single family homes. We also talk about how the Juneteenth holiday has become a hot issue because of the alleged cost to taxpayers due to loss of productivity.

