Biden-Putin Summit Outcomes; Juneteenth Holiday; EU Bans Caged Farming

Jamarl Thomas, cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube, and Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, join us to talk about the takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva, how the press conferences compared to each other in terms of tone and issues discussed, and how the US media is ignoring how important it is to open some of these strategic dialogue channels, and instead was somewhat combative in their questions for President Biden because he was not perceived to be belligerent enough towards Russia.

Rami Aman, Palestinian peacebuilding activist based in Gaza, talks to us about how people in Gaza are coping after the long bombing campaign by Israel this May, how the people are dealing with a decayed infrastructure of the attacks, whether there will be sustained rebuilding efforts and the psychological stress that Gazans have to deal with every day with drones flying overhead on a daily basis and fear of more bombings. We also talk about peacebuilding and the work necessary to dispel media misperceptions that dehumanize Palestinians living in Gaza.

Maurice Cook, executive director and lead organizer at Serve Your City joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Joe Biden planning to sign a bill establishing Juneteenth- the date marking the end of slavery in the United States- as a federal holiday, and whether this is a meaningful act of recognition or just pure theatrics. We also talk about how New York City is planning to move about 8,000 homeless people out of hotel rooms and back to barracks-like dorm shelters, putting profit over people and not providing adequate, dignified housing for the homeless.

Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition, talks to us about the EU Parliament voting for a resolution to end caged animal farming in the next six years after 1.4 million people across Europe signed a petition to "End the Cage Age," the environmental and economic impacts, the ethical components of this decision, and whether this model could be adapted by other countries and the US.

