US-EU Summit; Critical Race Theory; Wildfires Out West; NATO and China

Jamarl Thomas, cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik and host of The Progressive Soapbox on YouTube, joins us to talk about the summit between the European Union and the US, whether Biden saying “America is Back” is different from Trump’s nationalist statements about US hegemony. We also talk about U.S. media coverage of Biden’s upcoming meeting with President Putin, which has likened it to a sporting event, and the prospects of repairing relations between the U.S. and Russia.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to talk about Biden’s statements about the state of the GOP being weakened and fractured, Merrick Garland’s statements about fighting white supremacist extremists without acknowledging the systemic racism that is part and parcel of the country. We also talk about how critical race theory has been under attack by conservative sectors, and how this has turned into a culture war that fails to consider actual policy debates that would tackle the structural issues that sustain white supremacy.

Guy McPherson, scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, tells us about the historic heatwave and wildfires that continue to impact Western states in the US, which have burned hundreds of thousands of acres and caused mass evacuations, how an ongoing drought is creating the conditions for more wildfires, the impacts on the ecosystem, and whether we will see similar events in the future due to climate change.

Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital, and a Fellow of The Century Foundation, joins us to talk about the NATO summit and how it was viewed as a success for Biden by focusing on China and enlisting members on a new cold war, how this anti-Chinese sentiment has had a domestic impact, the Trump DOJ’s persecution of leakers, and whether the Trump cabinet’s inability to function at a reasonable level could have led to these leaks.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com