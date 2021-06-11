Nuclear Weapons Spending on the Rise; Fighting Chronic Homelessness

Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste watchdog at Beyond Nuclear, joins us to talk about a recent report published by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) revealing that nuclear weapons spending increased by $1.4 billion more than in 2019, with nine countries spending 72.6 billion dollars on nukes, who the biggest offenders were, and how much money is spent on think tanks and lobbying by the nuclear weapons business. We also talk about the parallels between the nuclear weapons lobby and the nuclear energy lobby, and how the Biden administration is going ahead with an expansion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Christy Respress, executive director of Pathways to Housing DC, talks to us about the state of the chronic homelessness crisis in Washington, DC, and how the city has the resources and technical capacity to ensure that nobody goes a day without housing, but how there is a lack of political will to tackle this issue. We also talk about how Mayor Bowser has been promoting affordable housing in the District and how this housing turns out to be out of reach for most of the people, due to the inflated real estate market in the city and the cozy relationship between developers and the city government.

Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about how Eric Nelson, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, is seeking not only a new trial but also a hearing to “impeach the verdict" by investigating potential juror bias, the East Coast “Block the Boat” effort this past week after a similar action in Oakland, CA, recently, and these actions are important for the BDS movement in support of Palestinian rights. We also talk about reports of Iranian warships in the Atlantic, and the manic response by the national security establishment because of the suspicion that they may be bringing weapons to Venezuela.

The Misfits also talk about the wildfires raging in Arizona, the Trump DOJ looking for leakers in Congress, and the Bezos-owned Washington Post warning folks against raising taxes on Amazon.

